JUST IN: Why we arrested Labour Party’s chairman Abure – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has clarified that the arrest of Labour Party (LP) factional chairman, Julius Abure, was based on charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and related offenses. Tijani Momoh, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, revealed that Abure was apprehended in Benin City on Wednesday afternoon in connection to a petition filed against him and four others.

According to Momoh, the arrest was prompted by a written petition endorsed by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone 5 from the office of the Inspector General of Police. The charges against Abure include attempted murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of arms, and related offenses. Momoh added that there is evidence, including video clips and recordings, depicting the assault on the petitioner during ward matters last year.

He further explained, “They were also in possession of firearms; a short gun and three rounds of ammunition. Investigation is ongoing. They were just arrested today. More details will be provided later.”