Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

JUST IN: Labour rejects DSS appeal, insists no going back on nationwide protest

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

DSS Urges Labour Unions to Halt Protest, NLC President Responds

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Department of State Services (DSS) has advised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to reconsider their decision to hold a protest, citing concerns for peace in the country.

Responding to the DSS warning, NLC President Joe Ajaero rejected accusations that the protest might lead to violence and criticized the attempt to portray organized labor negatively.

Ajaero emphasized that the upcoming action is a “peaceful protest against the unpardonable cost of living,” asserting that the Congress cannot remain passive while Nigerians endure hardship.

In his statement, Ajaero expressed concern about the unsolicited advice from the DSS and questioned the agency’s new role as the government’s chief spokesperson. He highlighted the economic challenges facing Nigerians and the government’s efforts to address them.

The NLC leader also pointed out the contradiction in the DSS’s acknowledgment of elements planning violence during the protest while failing to take preemptive action against them. He reassured the DSS that the labor unions’ protest is peaceful and aimed at addressing the high cost of living.

Ajaero concluded by stating that the NLC would not allow itself to be blackmailed or falsely accused by the DSS, affirming their commitment to a peaceful demonstration for the well-being of Nigerians.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
EFCC arrests ‘airline Captain’ over N1bn fraud in Kaduna
Next article
Gowon: Why I accepted FG, ECOWAS invitation to speak on coups
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Give President Tinubu time to address Nigeria’s issues, Gowon tell Nigerians

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Yakubu Gowon Advises Patience with Tinubu's Administration, Cites Early...

TUC Criticizes NLC for Unilateral Call to Protest, Urges Joint Decision-Making

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
NLC protests hardship, insecurity Feb 27, 28 BREAKING: NLC, TUC...

President Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director at NEXIM

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has named Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as...

Gowon Ask Tinubu-led ECOWAS to lift sanctions on Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
General Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State in Nigeria,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Give President Tinubu time to address Nigeria’s issues, Gowon tell Nigerians

Election Views 0
Yakubu Gowon Advises Patience with Tinubu's Administration, Cites Early...

TUC Criticizes NLC for Unilateral Call to Protest, Urges Joint Decision-Making

Election Views 0
NLC protests hardship, insecurity Feb 27, 28 BREAKING: NLC, TUC...

President Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director at NEXIM

Election Views 0
President Bola Tinubu has named Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com