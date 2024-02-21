JUST IN: Labour rejects DSS appeal, insists no going back on nationwide protest

DSS Urges Labour Unions to Halt Protest, NLC President Responds

The Department of State Services (DSS) has advised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to reconsider their decision to hold a protest, citing concerns for peace in the country.

Responding to the DSS warning, NLC President Joe Ajaero rejected accusations that the protest might lead to violence and criticized the attempt to portray organized labor negatively.

Ajaero emphasized that the upcoming action is a “peaceful protest against the unpardonable cost of living,” asserting that the Congress cannot remain passive while Nigerians endure hardship.

In his statement, Ajaero expressed concern about the unsolicited advice from the DSS and questioned the agency’s new role as the government’s chief spokesperson. He highlighted the economic challenges facing Nigerians and the government’s efforts to address them.

The NLC leader also pointed out the contradiction in the DSS’s acknowledgment of elements planning violence during the protest while failing to take preemptive action against them. He reassured the DSS that the labor unions’ protest is peaceful and aimed at addressing the high cost of living.

Ajaero concluded by stating that the NLC would not allow itself to be blackmailed or falsely accused by the DSS, affirming their commitment to a peaceful demonstration for the well-being of Nigerians.