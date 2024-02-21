Menu
Election Views

Julius Abure, Labour Party National Chairman arrested in Edo State

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

“Nigeria’s , Julius Abure, Arrested Amidst Party Crisis and Corruption Allegations”

Barrister Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), was detained by the Nigeria police in Edo State on Wednesday. The circumstances surrounding his arrest in Benin City are yet to be disclosed.

Images and video clips circulated on social media, depicting Abure seated on the floor before being taken away by the police. Speculations suggest that his apprehension is linked to the ongoing internal strife within the party.

Abure faces accusations of financial misconduct, specifically the misuse of party funds, with allegations amounting to over N3 billion. The suspended National Treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, demanded an account of N3.5 billion reportedly generated from the sale of nomination forms and fundraising activities leading up to the 2023 general election.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja last week, Oparah claimed that, under Abure’s leadership, over N3.5 billion was raised from the sale of nomination forms, and he only declared N55 million, diverting the rest for personal use.

In response, Abure presented documents and cheque copies, purportedly signed by the treasurer, arguing that the corruption allegations were a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation. He challenged Oparah to produce records supporting the claim of N3.5 billion misappropriation.

While addressing the accusations, Abure did not address the treasurer’s claim that she was not notified of money entering or leaving the LP accounts through bank alerts.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

