Hunger……. Presidency Blames Economic Saboteurs For Food Crisis

Feb 21,2024.

Presidency has accused unscrupulous Nigerians of working to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to revamp the Nigerian economy.

It declared that smugglers and politicians were the brains behind the attempt to pull the nation backward.

The presidency condemned the decades of mismanagement and underutilisation of the country’s assets within and outside the borders, leading to revenue losses that have hindered economic growth.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the assertions yesterday at the Public Wealth Management Conference in Abuja.

Shettima said 45 trucks loaded with maize were intercepted while making their way to neighbouring countries at midnight on Sunday.

He said, “Just three nights ago, 45 trucks of maize were caught being transported to neighbouring countries. Just in that Ilela axis, there are 32 illegal smuggling routes. And the moment those foodstuffs were intercepted, the price of maize came down by N10,000. It came down from N60,000 to N50,000.

So, there are forces that are hell-bent on undermining our nation, but this is the time for us to coalesce into a singular entity. We have to make this country work. We have to move beyond politics. We are now in the face of governance.