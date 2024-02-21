Menu
Gowon: Why I accepted FG, ECOWAS invitation to speak on coups

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Yakubu Gowon, Former Nigerian Head of State, Clarifies ECOWAS Conference Situation

Former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, clarified on Wednesday that he did not decline an invitation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address the regional coups issue.

Gowon made the statement after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja. Reports had circulated that he turned down an invitation to speak at an ECOWAS press conference on the regional situation, including threats of exit by Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Denying the allegation, Gowon explained it was a miscommunication. He described the purpose of his meeting with the president, focusing on ECOWAS problems, stating the need to resolve the issues. As a founding father of ECOWAS, he emphasized the importance of discussing plans to address the current challenges within the regional bloc.

Gowon dismissed reports suggesting he refused to attend the ECOWAS conference and clarified that miscommunication led to the misunderstanding. He highlighted that the meeting with President Tinubu addressed the ECOWAS matter, and resolutions were made, with details to be communicated at an appropriate time.

