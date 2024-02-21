Gowon Ask Tinubu-led ECOWAS to lift sanctions on Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali

General Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State in Nigeria, has urged the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the three concerned nations (Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic) to set aside their differences for the sake of peace, unity, and prosperity in the region.

Gowon has requested ECOWAS to lift the sanctions imposed on the three countries and encouraged the three nations to withdraw their notice to leave the community.

He delivered this message in an open letter to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alliou Touray, calling for a dialogue among the heads of state to find a resolution for the unity and stability of the region.

The letter emphasized the importance of ECOWAS in achieving regional integration and the potential negative impact on ordinary citizens if the community faces disunity.