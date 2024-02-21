Give President Tinubu time to address Nigeria’s issues, Gowon tell Nigerians

Yakubu Gowon Advises Patience with Tinubu’s Administration, Cites Early Stage Challenges

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), has encouraged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, emphasizing that it is premature to anticipate perfect results at this point. Gowon, speaking to journalists at the State House after a meeting with President Tinubu, acknowledged the government’s efforts in addressing the numerous challenges facing the country.

During his first visit to President Tinubu since the inauguration, Gowon shared that the purpose was to discuss matters concerning the peace and security of the West African sub-region. When asked about his advice to the President regarding the current situation in the country, Gowon acknowledged the existing challenges but stressed that it is too early to expect perfection.

Gowon remarked, “I was telling him that there’s no Nigerian leader that can get there, that will not get all of these, all that is being said about him.” He urged Nigerians to give the President time to address the country’s issues, emphasizing that criticizing leaders is common but that those in power have a better understanding of the complexities.

In addition to addressing domestic affairs, Gowon disclosed that he discussed the challenges facing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which he is a surviving leader, with President Tinubu. He clarified that there was no sabotage during the recent ECOWAS meeting, as some quarters had suggested, emphasizing that the meeting was scheduled for a later time on Wednesday.