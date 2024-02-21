FirstBank Offers N36 Million in Rewards in FirstMobile Cash-Out Promo

Feb 20, 2024 – FirstBank, a leading financial institution, has kicked off the second season of its Cash Out promo, aiming to reward users of its industry-leading mobile banking solution, FirstMobile. The promo, known as FirstBank Cash Out Promo 2.0, commenced on January 15, 2024, and will run until March 15, 2024, open to both new and existing customers.

The grand finale of the promo boasts a total reward of N36 million, with various categories offering enticing rewards to participants. The three distinct categories include N10,000 worth of airtime and data, N20,000, and N100,000, building up to the grand prize of N1 million.

In the first category, 100 fortunate customers stand a chance to win N10,000 worth of airtime and data every week by completing a minimum of five transactions on the FirstMobile app.

The excitement intensifies in the second category, where 100 lucky customers can secure N20,000 each week by carrying out a minimum of ten transactions.

For the third category, 50 fortunate customers, conducting 25 transactions monthly, will each be rewarded with a substantial sum of N100,000.

The climax of the promo unfolds in the grand finale draw, where two lucky customers, with a minimum of 50 transactions, will each walk away with a whopping N1 million.

Dormant and inactive account holders can swiftly become eligible by reactivating their dormant accounts. Inactive users of FirstMobile need only to update their apps on iOS Appstore or Android Playstore and commence transactions to qualify.

Chuma Ezirim, GE e-Business & Retails Products at FirstBank, expressed excitement about the launch, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to enhancing customers’ digital banking experience. The promo not only serves as a token of appreciation but also an opportunity to empower and celebrate the esteemed customers.

FirstMobile stands as a user-friendly mobile banking app providing a cutting-edge digital banking experience on the go, globally. The app has introduced new features, such as receipt generation post-transaction and the micro loan service, FirstCredit. Other offerings include FX conversion to Naira and bulk activation of Virtual Cards.

To access these new features, customers are urged to update their FirstMobile App to the latest version 2.9.7. Opening a FirstBank account is simplified through a USSD code or by visiting a nearby branch.

For additional details about the FirstMobile Cash-Out promo, interested individuals can visit [HERE](link_to_promo_details).