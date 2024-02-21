Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Federal Govt Begins Audit Of N22.7trn CBN Ways And Means Loan

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 21,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The federal government has said it is conducting an audit of the N22.7 trillion Ways and Means loans of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the federal government during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

Finance minister and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, said the audit was necessary for the President Bola Tinubu-led administration before admitting to repaying it or not.

They both made the remarks at the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) with the theme, “Championing Nigeria’s Economic Prosperity”.

Edun said the central bank has pointed out that the Ways and Means have to be eliminated, a position he said the fiscal authorities strongly agree with.

“What we are doing in that direction? There was an inherited amount, N22.7 trillion, a backlog. We are auditing it. It’s like when I am ready to pay a loan from the bank, I audit the account. I ask for an audit before finally agreeing to pay.

But apart from that, how do you get your Ways and Means down? You get your revenue up. You get your expenditure down as much as possible,” the minister said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kwara State University Student Declared Missing
Next article
Davido announces donation of N300m to orphanages
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd....

FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) said...

Enugu Police Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 83 Suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Tinubu Promises Millions of Jobs By Unlocking Trillions In Public Wealth To Boost Nigeria’s Economy

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 21,2024. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that his...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

Nigeria 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd....

FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction

FGN Bonds 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) said...

Enugu Police Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 83 Suspects

Security News 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com