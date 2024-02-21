Menu
Federal Government Transfers Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant Operations to Penstock Limited

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Federal Government has officially handed over the operations of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant to Penstock Limited, marking a significant development in Nigeria’s power generation capacity.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the transfer during the first meeting of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) for 2024. Shettima also disclosed plans to recapitalise and restructure the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to enhance the country’s agricultural sector and achieve food security.

The Vice President emphasized the need to modernize the BOA, leveraging technology and upgrading facilities to support agricultural development effectively.

The NCP meeting also addressed progress in the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant concession and updates on various property sales and restructuring initiatives.

