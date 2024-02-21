Federal Government Plans Release of Additional 60,000 Metric Tonnes of Food Grains

The federal government is set to release an additional 60,000 metric tonnes of food grains to enhance food availability and stabilize prices in the country. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, announced this during the Public Wealth Management Conference in Abuja on Tuesday, February 20.

In his address, Edun highlighted President Tinubu’s commitment to supporting the less fortunate during challenging times. He emphasized that the president had already released strategic grain reserves and is currently releasing 42,000 metric tonnes of food grains, with plans for an additional 60,000 tonnes.

Edun explained that these measures aim to ensure food availability and stabilize prices, with the expectation that prices will eventually decrease. The primary goal is to ensure that food reaches the market and people’s tables, regardless of the effort required.

**Initiatives for Economic Confidence and Stability**

Edun discussed the implementation of an executive order allowing the Ministry of Finance, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), to offer government-backed securities. This initiative aims to restore confidence in the Naira and provide Nigerians, both within and outside the country, the option to save in dollars.

He emphasized that offering dollar-denominated securities allows individuals to preserve their savings in dollars while demonstrating their commitment to Nigeria. The finance minister also highlighted collaborative efforts between fiscal and monetary authorities to address economic challenges, focusing on strategies to stabilize the economy and attract investments.

**Enhanced Role of Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI)**

Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, the chairman of the MOFI Board, expressed the organization’s commitment to high standards of corporate governance. He encouraged asset operators to view MOFI as partners, emphasizing collaboration over competition or regulation. Usman assured that MOFI would take a more active role in managing its assets.

Dr. Armstrong Takang, the CEO of MOFI, outlined the organization’s renewed mandate and expectations from both the public and private sectors. He announced the launch of a N100 billion Project Preparation Fund aimed at improving professionalism in managing public assets, generating commercial value, and enhancing investor confidence in asset operations and management.