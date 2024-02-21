Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Evangelist, five others sentenced to death for arm robbery

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An Akure High Court in Ondo State has sentenced an Evangelist, Adewale Adelu, and five others to death by hanging over their roles and involvement in armed robberies in the state.

The convicts, including Adelu, Ikechuckwu Maduagwu, Fayemi Olubusuyi, Ropo Adeleye, Dele Otopka, and Bayo Omotosho, were found guilty of attacking and robbing two commercial banks in Akure and Idanre 13 years ago.

The robbery incidents took place at the defunct Diamond Bank in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, and the First Bank in Idanre, the headquarters of the Idanre Local Council.

Justice Yemi Fasanmi presided over the case and delivered the death sentences to the convicts.

The culprits were arraigned on July 14, 2022, on four counts of conspiracy, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms.

Following their arraignment, they were subsequently remanded in the Olokuta Correctional Centre.

During the trial, the Prosecution Counsel, Salami, presented evidence that the convicts, armed with AK-47 rifles and dynamite, carried out the robberies that shook the communities of Akure and Idanre.

While stating that the defendants were unanimous in their confessions and the role each of them played in the operations, Justice Fasanmi consequently sentenced all the defendants to death by hanging in each of the counts.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Falsified mislabelled Paracetamol Injection circulating in Nigeria – NAFDAC alerts Nigerians
Next article
EFCC arrests ‘airline Captain’ over N1bn fraud in Kaduna
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

EFCC arrests ‘airline Captain’ over N1bn fraud in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command...

Falsified mislabelled Paracetamol Injection circulating in Nigeria – NAFDAC alerts Nigerians

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Services Account Reflects Higher Net Deficit, Equivalent to 4% of Nigeria’s GDP in Q3 2023

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
In our ongoing examination of the balance of payments...

Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Facilitates N10 Billion Financing for Affordable Clean Energy Access

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
In a significant development, the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

EFCC arrests ‘airline Captain’ over N1bn fraud in Kaduna

CrimeWatch 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command...

Falsified mislabelled Paracetamol Injection circulating in Nigeria – NAFDAC alerts Nigerians

Health news 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Services Account Reflects Higher Net Deficit, Equivalent to 4% of Nigeria’s GDP in Q3 2023

Data & News Analysis 0
In our ongoing examination of the balance of payments...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com