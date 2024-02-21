EFCC arrests ‘airline Captain’ over N1bn fraud in Kaduna

February 21, 2024.

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested one Captain Nuhu Haruna for an alleged criminal breach of trust to the tune of N1,020,000.000.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, announced the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Tuesday evening, Feb. 20.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested when a petitioner alleged that sometime in December 2023, he was introduced to the suspect for the purpose of a foreign exchange transaction involving N1,020,000.000. He allegedly paid the money into the suspect’s account to get back its dollar equivalent.

He explained that the suspect provided him with evidence of payments made which turned out to be false as he never received the dollar equivalent.

Preliminary investigation showed that Haruna, who claimed to be an airline captain, allegedly diverted the money for his personal use by buying properties and vehicles which he intended to use for the start up of his alleged airline company, Air Unity Aviation Services.

The suspect also bought a house valued at N155 million, another property worth N350 million and three 18-seater Toyota Hiace buses imprinted with the logo of Air Unity Aviation Services as well as four exotic cars.

Oyewale said that the suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations. (www.naija247news.com).