Geopolitics

‘ECOWAS will use all diplomatic efforts to get across to Niger’: Nigerian defence chief

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Nigeria’s military chief, General Christopher Musa, has emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts to address the withdrawal of Niger from ECOWAS, stating that military conflict is not the preferred solution.

He highlighted the importance of regional collaboration to combat jihadist threats, expressing concern about turning the region into a proxy war zone. General Musa also discussed challenges in acquiring weapons for Nigeria’s battle against armed groups, citing difficulties in procurement and some existing restrictions.

Regarding the accidental drone attack in Kaduna, he mentioned that a report is ready and will be announced soon. The general called for international cooperation to address the proliferation of arms in the Sahel region, emphasizing the threat of weapons falling into the wrong hands.

He urged the international community to prevent arms from reaching criminals and jihadists who could use them against innocent citizens.

