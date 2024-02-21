Menu
DSS Urges Nigeria Labour Congress to Abandon Planned Nationwide Protest

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to reconsider its nationwide protest scheduled for February 27 and 28, citing potential risks of crisis and violence.

In a statement, the DSS emphasized the importance of dialogue and negotiation over actions that could escalate tensions and worsen the country’s socio-economic situation.

The DSS acknowledged the NLC’s right to protest but called for restraint, encouraging citizens to give authorities the opportunity to address economic challenges through peaceful means.

The security agency warned against exploiting fault lines and engaging in divisive acts that could jeopardize national stability and unity.

