Don Jazzy Welcomes Adekunle Gold to Studio, Teases New Single Release

Renowned music executive Don Jazzy recently played host to fellow artist Adekunle Gold in his home studio. The Mavin Records boss warmly welcomed the ‘Orente’ hitmaker, and the two shared an exciting moment as they discussed various aspects of the music industry.

During the visit, Don Jazzy was captured passionately vibing to Adekunle Gold’s upcoming single, ‘The Life I Chose,’ scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 21. Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Don Jazzy shared the delightful moment on social media.

In a post, Don Jazzy wrote, “So super talented @adekunlegold came visiting the Don’s residence. We had a great time talking about the past, present, and future of the business. I was overloaded with incoming songs. This one is called ‘The Life I Chose’ and it’s OUT ON WEDNESDAY 21st of February. I love it, and you will love it too. Produced by @kelpvibes.”

Fans can anticipate the release of ‘The Life I Chose’ as the collaboration between Don Jazzy and Adekunle Gold promises a noteworthy addition to the music scene.