Davido announces donation of N300m to orphanages

February 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has announced plans to donate the sum of N300 million to orphanages across Nigeria.

The singer said he would make the donation through his foundation, The David Adeleke Foundation, as his yearly contribution to the nation.

Davido, who made the announcement via his X handle on Tuesday, promised to reveal details of the disbursement today, Wednesday.

He wrote, “I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria… as my yearly contribution to the Nation.. details of disbursement tomorrow.”(www.naija247news.com).