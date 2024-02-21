Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pharmaceuticals

Caution Urged as Alzheimer’s Drugs Show Risks in Cognitive Decline Treatment

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Scientists have raised concerns over drugs hailed as potential game-changers in Alzheimer’s disease treatment, cautioning that associated risks may outweigh benefits, according to UK media reports.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

UK regulators are set to decide on the approval of lecanemab, approved in the US last year, and donanemab, awaiting approval, next week. These drugs, designed to slow cognitive decline by clearing amyloid protein, have been linked to brain shrinkage and side effects classified as “amyloid-related imaging abnormalities” (ARIA), including brain swelling and bleeding in up to one-third of patients.

Severe side effects, including fatalities, have been reported in approximately 1% of patients. Lecanemab has a “black-box warning” indicating potential serious adverse events, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Professor Rob Howard from the University College of London Institute of Mental Health likened ARIA-related MRI scans to those of patients with strokes or traumatic brain injuries. Imaging data reveals patients receiving the drugs may lose brain volume.

Dr. Madhav Thambisetty from the US National Institute on Aging reported brain volume loss of up to three teaspoons in patients receiving the largest dose. Despite manufacturers claiming a 27% (lecanemab) and 35% (donanemab) potential decline in cognitive decline compared to a placebo, the improvement on the Alzheimer’s symptom assessment scale is minimal.

Brain shrinkage, indicative of Alzheimer’s, raises questions about the effectiveness of treatments potentially worsening underlying pathology. Some patients with ARIA experienced cognitive deterioration five times that of unmedicated Alzheimer’s patients, and there were cases of severe adverse events, including a patient in the lecanemab trial who died from a 7cm brain hemorrhage.

Aducanumab, another drug hailed as a miracle treatment in 2021, is expected to be discontinued by its manufacturer this year due to brain swelling and bleeding risks revealed in clinical data.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Raises $996 Million in Bond Auction as Yields Attract Investors
Next article
WHO Warns of Impending Global Measles Outbreaks Due to COVID-19 Vaccine Gaps
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bank Credit to Private Sector Surges to N76.94 Trillion in January 2024

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In January 2024, banks' credit to the private sector...

Rotavirus Vaccine Shortages Hit Four African Countries Over GSK Disruptions

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
LONDON, Aug 10 - Critical shortages of the rotavirus...

Neuralink’s Brain-Chip Patient Demonstrates Full Recovery and Mind-Controlled Computer Mouse

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Feb 20 - Elon Musk, the founder of Neuralink,...

WHO Warns of Impending Global Measles Outbreaks Due to COVID-19 Vaccine Gaps

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Geneva, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Urgent preventative measures are...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bank Credit to Private Sector Surges to N76.94 Trillion in January 2024

Revenue and Taxation 0
In January 2024, banks' credit to the private sector...

Rotavirus Vaccine Shortages Hit Four African Countries Over GSK Disruptions

Pharmaceuticals 0
LONDON, Aug 10 - Critical shortages of the rotavirus...

Neuralink’s Brain-Chip Patient Demonstrates Full Recovery and Mind-Controlled Computer Mouse

News 0
Feb 20 - Elon Musk, the founder of Neuralink,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com