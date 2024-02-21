Bank Credit to Private Sector Surges to N76.94 Trillion in January 2024

In January 2024, banks’ credit to the private sector surged to N76.94 trillion, marking an 85.2% increase compared to January 2023, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This represents a Year-on-Year increase of N35.4 trillion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Month-on-Month, credit to the private sector rose by 23.06% to N76.94 trillion from N62.52 trillion in December 2023, amid the CBN’s unified naira policy. The increase is attributed to the depreciation of the naira against the dollar, prompting banks to lend to large corporations to meet the CBN’s 65% Loan-to-Deposit Ratio threshold.

Despite the CBN’s efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market, the naira depreciated by 50.87% against the dollar in January 2024. The CBN’s Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) policy aims to boost lending to stimulate economic growth, with banks required to lend 65% of their deposits.

The Acting Director of the Banking Supervision Department announced changes to the CRR mechanism to enhance planning and monitoring by banks. Analysts anticipate further growth in credit to the private sector in 2024, driven by the devaluation of the naira and the need for banks to meet the CBN’s LDR benchmark.