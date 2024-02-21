Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

Bank Credit to Private Sector Surges to N76.94 Trillion in January 2024

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In January 2024, banks’ credit to the private sector surged to N76.94 trillion, marking an 85.2% increase compared to January 2023, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This represents a Year-on-Year increase of N35.4 trillion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Month-on-Month, credit to the private sector rose by 23.06% to N76.94 trillion from N62.52 trillion in December 2023, amid the CBN’s unified naira policy. The increase is attributed to the depreciation of the naira against the dollar, prompting banks to lend to large corporations to meet the CBN’s 65% Loan-to-Deposit Ratio threshold.

Despite the CBN’s efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market, the naira depreciated by 50.87% against the dollar in January 2024. The CBN’s Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) policy aims to boost lending to stimulate economic growth, with banks required to lend 65% of their deposits.

The Acting Director of the Banking Supervision Department announced changes to the CRR mechanism to enhance planning and monitoring by banks. Analysts anticipate further growth in credit to the private sector in 2024, driven by the devaluation of the naira and the need for banks to meet the CBN’s LDR benchmark.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Rotavirus Vaccine Shortages Hit Four African Countries Over GSK Disruptions
Next article
Senate Considers Private Companies Conversion Bill to Boost Listings
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd....

FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) said...

Enugu Police Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 83 Suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Tinubu Promises Millions of Jobs By Unlocking Trillions In Public Wealth To Boost Nigeria’s Economy

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 21,2024. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that his...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

Nigeria 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd....

FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction

FGN Bonds 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) said...

Enugu Police Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 83 Suspects

Security News 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com