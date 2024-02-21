APC dumps Uzodinma, appoints Otu as chair of fresh Edo guber primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has designated Bassey Otu, the governor of Cross River state, as the chairman of the governorship primary election committee in Edo state.

Following the inconclusive nature of the initial primary election, the party appointed Otu to oversee the process. The earlier primary was deemed inconclusive after conflicting declarations of winners among governorship aspirants.

Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo and the initial panel chairman, announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner. However, Sunday Dekeri, a lawmaker, later claimed victory with 25,384 votes, leading to discrepancies in the results.

Monday Okpebholo, senator and governorship aspirant, also asserted his victory with over 6,000 votes.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, Suleiman Argungu, APC’s national organizing secretary, revealed that Rabiu Suleiman would serve as the secretary of the primary election committee. Other members include Shettima Shehu, Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe, Umar Hassan, and Lawan Garba.

C. C Udenwa was appointed as the chair of the appeals committee, with Muhammad Sarina, Udogu Anthony Chijoke, Muhammad Ali, and Yunusa Mohammed serving as members of the appeals committee.