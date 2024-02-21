Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

APC dumps Uzodinma, appoints Otu as chair of fresh Edo guber primary

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has designated Bassey Otu, the governor of Cross River state, as the chairman of the governorship primary election committee in Edo state.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following the inconclusive nature of the initial primary election, the party appointed Otu to oversee the process. The earlier primary was deemed inconclusive after conflicting declarations of winners among governorship aspirants.

Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo and the initial panel chairman, announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner. However, Sunday Dekeri, a lawmaker, later claimed victory with 25,384 votes, leading to discrepancies in the results.

Monday Okpebholo, senator and governorship aspirant, also asserted his victory with over 6,000 votes.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, Suleiman Argungu, APC’s national organizing secretary, revealed that Rabiu Suleiman would serve as the secretary of the primary election committee. Other members include Shettima Shehu, Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe, Umar Hassan, and Lawan Garba.

C. C Udenwa was appointed as the chair of the appeals committee, with Muhammad Sarina, Udogu Anthony Chijoke, Muhammad Ali, and Yunusa Mohammed serving as members of the appeals committee.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gowon: Why I accepted FG, ECOWAS invitation to speak on coups
Next article
Adams Oshiomhole: President Tinubu Not in Support of Zoning APC Governorship Ticket in Edo
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Give President Tinubu time to address Nigeria’s issues, Gowon tell Nigerians

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Yakubu Gowon Advises Patience with Tinubu's Administration, Cites Early...

TUC Criticizes NLC for Unilateral Call to Protest, Urges Joint Decision-Making

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
NLC protests hardship, insecurity Feb 27, 28 BREAKING: NLC, TUC...

President Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director at NEXIM

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has named Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as...

Gowon Ask Tinubu-led ECOWAS to lift sanctions on Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
General Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State in Nigeria,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Give President Tinubu time to address Nigeria’s issues, Gowon tell Nigerians

Election Views 0
Yakubu Gowon Advises Patience with Tinubu's Administration, Cites Early...

TUC Criticizes NLC for Unilateral Call to Protest, Urges Joint Decision-Making

Election Views 0
NLC protests hardship, insecurity Feb 27, 28 BREAKING: NLC, TUC...

President Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director at NEXIM

Election Views 0
President Bola Tinubu has named Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com