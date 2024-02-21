Adams Oshiomhole: President Tinubu Not in Support of Zoning APC Governorship Ticket in Edo

Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is not in favor of zoning the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Edo State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following the inconclusive governorship primary election in Edo State, scheduled for a rerun on Thursday, Oshiomhole spoke after a meeting with Tinubu in Abuja to seek clarification on rumors surrounding the primary.

Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo and the initial panel chairman, had declared Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, as the winner of the election. However, conflicting results emerged, with Sunday Dekeri claiming victory with 25,384 votes.

Oshiomhole stated that President Tinubu expressed commitment to a free and fair primary, emphasizing that there were no plans for zoning the ticket. He argued against singling out Edo State for zoning when the same was not applied to Kogi and Benue governorship tickets.

He said, “Fairness means that the outcome is a reflection of the will of the people. Fairness is not when you allocate. This turn-by-turn democracy kills fairness.”