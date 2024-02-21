Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Adams Oshiomhole: President Tinubu Not in Support of Zoning APC Governorship Ticket in Edo

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is not in favor of zoning the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Edo State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following the inconclusive governorship primary election in Edo State, scheduled for a rerun on Thursday, Oshiomhole spoke after a meeting with Tinubu in Abuja to seek clarification on rumors surrounding the primary.

Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo and the initial panel chairman, had declared Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, as the winner of the election. However, conflicting results emerged, with Sunday Dekeri claiming victory with 25,384 votes.

Oshiomhole stated that President Tinubu expressed commitment to a free and fair primary, emphasizing that there were no plans for zoning the ticket. He argued against singling out Edo State for zoning when the same was not applied to Kogi and Benue governorship tickets.

He said, “Fairness means that the outcome is a reflection of the will of the people. Fairness is not when you allocate. This turn-by-turn democracy kills fairness.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
APC dumps Uzodinma, appoints Otu as chair of fresh Edo guber primary
Next article
President Bola Tinubu Names DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as Comptroller-General of Immigration
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Give President Tinubu time to address Nigeria’s issues, Gowon tell Nigerians

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Yakubu Gowon Advises Patience with Tinubu's Administration, Cites Early...

TUC Criticizes NLC for Unilateral Call to Protest, Urges Joint Decision-Making

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
NLC protests hardship, insecurity Feb 27, 28 BREAKING: NLC, TUC...

President Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director at NEXIM

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has named Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as...

Gowon Ask Tinubu-led ECOWAS to lift sanctions on Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
General Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State in Nigeria,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Give President Tinubu time to address Nigeria’s issues, Gowon tell Nigerians

Election Views 0
Yakubu Gowon Advises Patience with Tinubu's Administration, Cites Early...

TUC Criticizes NLC for Unilateral Call to Protest, Urges Joint Decision-Making

Election Views 0
NLC protests hardship, insecurity Feb 27, 28 BREAKING: NLC, TUC...

President Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director at NEXIM

Election Views 0
President Bola Tinubu has named Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com