Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 2 students, Driver, Six Others In Kogi

February 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted nine travellers in Oshokoshoko, along Kabba/Obajana/Lokoja Road in Kogi State.

The incident happened on Saturday evening. Those kidnapped included the driver of the vehicle, two students, and six others.

The incident comes after about two weeks when some Abuja-bound travellers were kidnapped in the state on their way from the Eastern part of the country.

According to reports, the incident occurred last Saturday around 5pm when the passengers were travelling from Kabba to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.(www.naija247news.com).