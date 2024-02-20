UK-Based Nigerian Cosmetic Doctor Faces Tribunal Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Oluwafemi ‘Tijion’ Esho, a renowned UK-based cosmetic doctor of Nigerian descent, is under scrutiny at a medical tribunal in Manchester following allegations of engaging in sexual activity with a “vulnerable” patient, identified as a sex worker.

The accusations include claims of an improper emotional relationship and an offer of botox in exchange for sex at one of Esho’s clinics.

The doctor, known for appearances on ITV’s This Morning and other platforms, had faced previous investigations over sexual misconduct allegations in October 2022.

Esho denies some charges but admits to inappropriate conduct and an emotionally improper relationship. The tribunal is ongoing.