Terrorists reportedly kill eight in Zamfara

February 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Terrorists have again unleashed terror on the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, resulting in the death of eight persons.

According to a resident of the area, Ibrahim Musa Ahmed who spoke in a telephone interview, the gunmen attacked the victims when they were conducting communal local road clearance.

He explained that the attack happened on Sunday at about noon.

Speaking further, he said three corpses were recovered and buried according to Islamic rights in Maradun town, the headquarters of Maradun local government, while the remaining five were recovered on Monday.

“After the attack, residents of the area rushed to the scene and evacuated three persons who lost their lives on Sunday and on Monday, we recovered another five additional dead bodies which we also buried”, he added.

According to him, many people were injured during the attack while others are missing.

He appealed to the Federal Government to redeploy more military troops to the state with a view to containing the lingering insecurity affected the state.

He also urged Governor Dauda Lawal to withdraw his official engagement outside the state and come back to face the insecurity ravaging the state.

However, the State police command’s spokesman, ASP Yazid Abubakar, could not be reached at the time of compiling this report.(www.naija247news.com).