Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market declines by 3.15% as MTN, Dangote Cement shed weight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Monday closed lower as MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement and other 35 stocks shed weight due to profit taking.

The All Share Index dropped by 3.15% to close at 102,393.23 points from the previous close of 105,722.78 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 3.15% to close at N56.026 trillion from the previous close of N56.850 trillion, thereby shedding N1,8 trillion.

An aggregate of 273.9 million units of shares were traded in 9,688 deals, valued at N7.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 18 equities emerged as gainers against 37 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JULI led other gainers with 9.52% growth to close at N1.61 from the previous close of 1.47.

DAAR COMMUNICATION, Sunu Assurance and ABC Transport among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.64%, 6.74% and 6.67% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N247.50 and N686.70 from the previous close of N275.00 and N763.00

NGXGROUP and Nem Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.76% and 9.74% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 28.8 million units of its shares in 316 deals, valued at N1.126 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 20 million units of its shares in 606 deals, valued at N275.9 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 15.9 million units of its shares in 506 deals, valued at N359 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
