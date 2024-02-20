Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Senate Rejects N17trn Loss On Tax Waivers

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 20,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Senate, through its Committee on Finance on Monday, frowned at the N17 trillion loss incurred by the country on tax waivers within the last five years.

It consequently urged the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), to suspend the tax waivers being largely abused and substitute it with a rebating system.

The Senate’s objection to the allegedly abused tax waivers came to the fore during the 2024 budget presentation of FIRS to its committee on Finance.

This is even as the chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji who made projection of N19.4 trillion as targeted total tax collection for 2024, insisted that the fresh N2.7 trillion Tax Credit planned for road construction in the country by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), should be stopped.

In his remarks at the budget presentation session, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa ( APC Niger East), told the FIRS Chairman that tax waivers abuse which has cost the country about N17 trillion loss within the last five years should be suspended and substituted with rebating system .

“Your projection of N19 trillion as total tax collection for 2024 is good when compared to N11.16 trillion achieved in 2023 but the senate believes that you can do more even to the tune of N30 trillion if required measures are put in place.

As impressive and encouraging the performance and projections of FIRS are , under your leadership , this committee and by extension, the Senate, on a serious note, urge you to look at the direction of tax waivers largely being abused with attendant and avoidable losses being incurred on yearly basis.

Available records show that within the last five years, about N17 trillion have been lost by the country to tax waivers.

“It should be suspended and possibly substituted with a rebating system”, he said.

The FIRS Chairman in his presentation , informed the committee that to save Nigerians from multiple taxation , FIRS in collaboration with a committee set up by the President Bola Tinubu, would reduce the 62 different taxes to 8.

“President Bola Tinubu has seen the issue of multiple taxation as a pool of problems that is why he set up the presidential committee on tax reforms and fiscal policy. As of today in Nigeria, we have 62 types of taxes being collected.

The sad news about that is that less than eight out of the entire 62, accounted for 97 per cent of the collection.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira depreciates by 3.78% at the NAFEM Window
Next article
Rivers: Pro-Amaechi APC Exco Denies Ties With Wike, PDP
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 2 students, Driver, Six Others In Kogi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have...

“EU to Invest €37 Million in Nigeria’s Power Sector, Boosting Energy Infrastructure”

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The European Union (EU) is planning...

Baba, Musa Dump PDP For APC In Kwara

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 20,2024. Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Kwara...

Federal Government Plans Biometric Gates Installation at International Airports

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government is set to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 2 students, Driver, Six Others In Kogi

Security News 0
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have...

“EU to Invest €37 Million in Nigeria’s Power Sector, Boosting Energy Infrastructure”

Renewable Energy 0
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The European Union (EU) is planning...

Baba, Musa Dump PDP For APC In Kwara

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 20,2024. Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Kwara...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com