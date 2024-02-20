Menu
Rivers: Pro-Amaechi APC Exco Denies Ties With Wike, PDP

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 20,2024.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State loyal to former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi has denied any alignment with the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chairman of the disbanded APC executive in the state and an ally to Amaechi, Chief Emeka Beke made the denial at a news briefing in Port Harcourt yesterday.

This followed a viral video in which Beke was hogging and smiling with Wike at an event in Port Harcourt at the weekend, which sparked a rumour that he may have dumped Amaechi.

He insisted he is leading the only legally constituted APC in the state, pointing out that there was no alignment of any sort with Wike. He said the event was the 60th birthday of a member of a club of which he is a member.

Beke stated that it was at the event he saw Wike and many others, saying while exchanging pleasantries with some of his friends they pleaded with him to say hello to the FCT minister, but that he refused.

He said: “First there is no alignment whatsoever. Isobo Jack, who happens to be the President of the Boys Company of Nigeria which I am a member of, a founding member of the club, had his 60th birthday and he invited us.

I was coming from Okrika where I went for a funeral. And there was a time frame for the party, 6pm to 8pm. When I walked into the hall at about 6pm, I saw a group of people, I saw the minister and a few other people.

“I shook hands with a few of them and some of them said say hi to the Honourable Minister. I said no there is no need, You know we don’t flow at all, at the end of the day because I want to be a gentleman I started shaking everybody.(www.naija247news.com)

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
