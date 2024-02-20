PZ Cussons Calls Extraordinary Meeting to Tackle Negative Net Asset Position

PZ Cussons Plc is set to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 13 in Abuja to address its ongoing negative net asset position. The meeting will provide shareholders and directors with an opportunity to explore various options available to the company.

The Board of Directors, in a recent note at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), reiterated its recommendation of the offer from the company’s core shareholder, PZ Cussons (Holdings) Limited, to buy out minority shareholders and de-list the company.

Having filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in November 2023 for its proposed scheme, PZ Cussons Plc is awaiting SEC’s no-objection to proceed with convening a shareholder voting meeting. The offer, increased from N21 per share to N23 per share, aims to simplify and strengthen the company’s operations for long-term growth.

In the event that regulatory and shareholder approvals for the proposed scheme are not obtained, PZ Cussons Plc will need to engage with its primarily PZ Cussons group creditors to address its negative net asset position and settle outstanding amounts. This could involve measures such as equity issuance, debt for equity conversion, rights issues, asset sales, or similar, which may impact existing shareholders.

The company reported an Operating Loss of N73.8 billion for the first six months of the 2023/2024 financial year, attributed to the ongoing depreciation of the Naira and a decrease in volumes. Additionally, it incurred a foreign exchange loss of N87 billion on its foreign currency-denominated trade obligations, contributing to its negative total equity position of N23.2 billion as of November 30, 2023.

With financial liabilities mainly denominated in foreign currencies and total assets at N154.8 billion, further devaluation of the Naira is expected to result in more significant foreign exchange losses and a deterioration of the negative net asset position in the future.

PZ Cussons acknowledged the increase in payables denominated in foreign currencies over recent years due to challenges in sourcing foreign currency for repayment to suppliers and credit providers. The majority of trade payables are owed to other members of the PZ Cussons group, benefiting from extended payment terms and support.