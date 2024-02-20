Nine dies, seven injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway crash

February 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than nine persons have been confirmed dead while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving a truck and a Mazda bus at Kere bridge, an Area of Ewekoro Local Government on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident through a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Okpe explained that the incident occurred at 8:00am, saying it was caused by excessive speed, route violation which led to a head-on collision between the truck without registration number and a bus marked SMK 808 YD.

Okpe further explained that a total of 17 persons were involved in the accident which comprised seven men, nine women and one female child.

The statement reads partly, “A total of seven persons were injured which comprises five women, one man and one female child.

“Unfortunately nine persons were recorded dead from the crash which comprised five men and four women.”

The FRSC publicist further stated that the injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Ijaye while the deceased were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue in Abeokuta, state capital.

Quoting the sector commander, Anthony Uga, Okpe cautioned motorists against route violation and excessive speed, pointing out the dangers associated with the two critical offences.(www.naija247news.com).