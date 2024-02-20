Nigeria’s Capital Inflows Decrease by 26% in 2023

February 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria experienced a 26% decrease in capital inflows in 2023, driven by declines in both foreign direct investments and portfolio inflows, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Total capital importation in Q4 2023 slightly surpassed the previous year, with other investments leading the way. The production/manufacturing sector attracted the most inflows, with the United Kingdom being the largest contributor.

Lagos State remained the primary destination for capital importation. Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc received the highest capital inflow, followed by Citibank Nigeria Limited and Rand Merchant Bank Plc.

Meanwhile, Globacom introduced SME In A Box, an all-in-one bundle designed to support small and medium enterprises in Nigeria by providing various communication and technology solutions at an affordable price.(www.naija247news.com).