Nigerian Students Shun UK Universities Over Migration Policy

Reports from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) indicate a significant decline in the demand for UK education among Nigerian students in 2024. The number of applications for undergraduate degrees from Nigeria has plummeted from over 3,000 to just over 1,500, marking a 46 percent decrease. This drop is attributed to the UK government’s recent policy aimed at reducing migration numbers, which restricts international students, including Nigerians, from bringing dependants through the student visa route. Consequently, many Nigerian students are opting to boycott UK universities.

The implementation of this policy by the UK Home Office in January has already begun to show its effects on application numbers. Similarly, India, which previously contributed a significant migrant population to the UK, has also reduced its applications by four percent to 8,770. This decline underscores the importance of residency and family presence to international students during their studies and beyond.

A UCAS survey conducted in 2022 shed light on the motivations of international students choosing the UK as their study destination. Among these motivations, the desire to live in the UK accounted for 45 percent, while factors such as university prestige (47%) and teaching quality (36% for undergraduates and 49% for postgraduates) were also significant.

Cynthia Tewogbade, the student welfare coordinator for the Nigerian Student Union UK, noted that the new dependency policy is driving students to enroll in universities in other countries like Australia, Canada, and Europe. She emphasized the importance of familiar faces and support networks for students, highlighting the challenges of isolation and culture shock in the UK.

As doors for Nigerian and Indian students close, opportunities are emerging for students from other regions, particularly in some EMEA countries. According to the UCAS report, international student applications from countries outside the European Union have reached a record high, with a 1.5 percent increase to 95,840 this year, marking an 83 percent increase since 2015. Notably, countries such as China (+3%, +910), Canada (+14%, +340), and Turkey (+37%, +710) have seen notable increases in applications to the UK.