Election Views

Nigerian Govt Uncovers 32 Food Smuggling Routes VP Shettima Reveals

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

“VP Shettima Reveals 32 Smuggling Routes Uncovered for Food Exports; Urges Unity to Overcome Challenges”

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has announced that the federal government has exposed 32 smuggling routes facilitating the unauthorized export of food to neighboring countries. The revelation was made during a public wealth management conference in Abuja on Tuesday, where Shettima highlighted the presence of these routes in Illela Local Government Area, Sokoto state.

According to reports from ChannelsTV, security forces intercepted 45 trucks loaded with maize on Sunday night, destined for neighboring nations. Shettima emphasized that the interception led to a N10,000 reduction in the price of maize, dropping from N60,000 to N50,000.

The Vice-President condemned those attempting to undermine the nation and called for unity beyond political affiliations, stating that the country is now in the governance phase. He expressed concern about some individuals advocating for violence and urged the nation to come together to weather the storm.

Shettima addressed the forces aiming to disrupt the nation, stating, “Forces are hell-bent on plunging this country into a state of anarchy. Those who could not get to power through the ballot box, instead of them to wait till 2027, are so desperate.”

The federal government has consistently attributed persistent food inflation to hoarding and smuggling. In response to this, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information, revealed that President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to collaborate with governors in apprehending hoarders.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

