Nigeria Launches Ambitious Plan to Extend Internet Access to All Local Governments

Nigeria is embarking on a mission to extend internet and digital access to all 774 local government secretariats across the nation, aiming to bridge connectivity gaps in underserved and unserved areas. This ambitious endeavor will rely on strategic partnerships and the widespread deployment of fiber optics cable infrastructure. Spearheaded by the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited and Galaxy Backbone, under the oversight of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, the initiative seeks to revolutionize access to information and services.

The government anticipates that enhanced connectivity will empower local governments with dependable and cost-effective internet access, facilitating the delivery of efficient public services, fostering transparency, driving economic growth, and enhancing citizen engagement. By embracing digital platforms such as online government portals and digitized service delivery systems, residents will gain easier access to essential resources, permit applications, and interactions with local authorities.

Furthermore, by serving as economic information hubs, these digital initiatives will provide small and medium enterprises with access to online markets and research opportunities, catalyzing local economic activity and fostering business growth. The government also emphasizes the importance of improved access to online educational resources, training programs, and digital literacy initiatives, equipping residents with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy.

However, the funding mechanism for this ambitious plan remains unclear, with the government pledging robust investment in broadband infrastructure without specifying the funding sources. Despite these aspirations, Nigeria still grapples with inadequate internet access, falling short of the government’s target of achieving 50 percent broadband access by 2023.

To address this challenge, Minister Tijani recently announced a collaboration between the Federal Government and the World Bank to secure $3 billion for the expansion of fiber optic cables, aiming to boost broadband infrastructure and connectivity nationwide. Nevertheless, as of the end of 2023, only 78,676 kilometers of fiber optic cables have been deployed in the country, highlighting the need for accelerated efforts to realize the vision of universal internet access.