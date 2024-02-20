Nigeria inflation may soar to 44% as naira value worsens – IMF warns

February 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns Nigeria that inflation rate could soar to an unprecedented 44% if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fails to tighten its monetary policy significantly.

This alarming inflation rate is projected under a scenario where the naira continues to face severe pressures, compounded by the potential impact of a climate shock hitting the country early in 2024.

The report outlines a concerning sequence of events where the combined effects of insufficient monetary tightening, persistent pressure on the naira, and adverse climate conditions could severely disrupt Nigeria’s economic stability.

The IMF forecasts a possible 35% depreciation of the naira in 2024, further exacerbating the inflationary pressures.

The IMF noted:

“An adverse scenario of an inflation-depreciation spiral combined with a climate shock would increase risks to Nigeria’s capacity to repay the Fund. Staff presented a downside scenario to the authorities with the following features:

“Monetary policy is tightened insufficiently to bring down inflation below 20% and pressures on the naira persist. In addition, Nigeria is hit by another adverse climate shock in early 2024 (following severe flooding in late 2022) that exacerbates the current weakness in agriculture and leads to a decline in output and a surge in food prices.

“Given the absence of local production and the recent liberalization of commodity imports, the exchange rate would likely depreciate further—by an estimated 35% in 2024—and contribute to a further sharp rise in inflation, peaking at 44%, before monetary policy is eventually tightened sharply.”

Despite these challenges, the IMF believes Nigeria will repay the Fund, assuming the prioritisation of external debt service continues.

However, the need to address urgent humanitarian concerns, including rising poverty and food insecurity, threatens this repayment capacity, which would necessitate significant trade-offs. The uncertainty surrounding Nigeria’s net international reserves and the potential for further exogenous shocks adds additional risk to the country’s economic stability and citizens’ well-being. (www.naija247news.com).