Nigeria Calls for Investment in Deepwater Gas and Infrastructure

As Nigeria’s oil and gas industry gears up for the Invest in African Energy 2024 forum, the nation is focusing on its abundant natural gas reserves and the potential for deepwater development. With an estimated 203 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Nigeria aims to leverage its resources to become a major LNG exporter globally. The upcoming $5-billion Nigeria LNG Train 7 expansion is expected to significantly increase processing capacity, enabling higher gas exports to markets like Europe, which received 9.4 billion cubic meters of LNG from Nigeria in 2023. However, to expedite exports, Nigeria requires substantial investment in deepwater gas projects and infrastructure development, a theme that will be explored at the upcoming forum in Paris on May 14-15.

Major international oil companies (IOCs) are heeding Nigeria’s call for investment in deep offshore projects. Shell recently announced plans to invest $1 billion over the next decade to develop Nigeria’s gas supplies, focusing on projects such as extending the life of the Bonga FPSO vessel and developing various assets. TotalEnergies and Chevron are also ramping up their investments in Nigeria’s deepwater sector, with projects like the Akpo West field and the Agbami field expansion. These investments not only present opportunities for IOCs but also for offshore drilling contractors, service providers, and national companies looking to participate in Nigeria’s deepwater revival.

In addition to exploration and production, Nigeria is prioritizing gas monetization to address gas flaring, which amounted to around 275 million cubic feet per day in 2023. The country sees significant potential in gas-to-power infrastructure, with opportunities to generate 1.125 GW of power from flared gas. Efforts by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to commercialize flaring gas sites align with broader goals to expand the domestic gas market and reduce upstream carbon emissions.

Key pipeline projects, such as the Nigeria-Morocco pipeline and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline, are pivotal to Nigeria’s gas production ambitions. The Nigeria-Morocco pipeline, spanning 13 West African countries, holds promise for Nigeria’s access to the European market, while the AKK pipeline aims to transport gas from southern to central Nigeria, driving power generation, industrialization, and creating job opportunities. These infrastructure projects are expected to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s gas production, which is forecasted to reach 12.2 billion cubic feet per day by 2030.

Overall, Nigeria’s push for investment in deepwater gas and infrastructure underscores its commitment to maximizing the potential of its natural resources and driving sustainable economic development.