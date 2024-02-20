Nigeria Advances Bill for State Police to Tackle Security Challenges

A bill advocating the establishment of state police has successfully passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, and backed by 14 others, the proposed legislation aims to relocate the term “police” in the 1999 constitution from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list.

Comprising 18 clauses, the bill seeks to amend various sections of the constitution. The move comes amid heightened insecurity, with the federal government having recently established a committee to explore the creation of state police.

The bill faces further scrutiny and requires support from state assemblies for approval as a constitutional amendment.