NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates by 3.78% at the NAFEM Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira weakened against the US dollar on February 19, 2024, reaching an intra-day high of N1,712.

The domestic currency depreciated by 3.78% to close at N1,598.54 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N60.58 drop or a 3.78% decrease in the local currency compared to the N1,537.96 closed on Friday.

The intraday high recorded a record high of N1712/$1, while the intraday low was N1100/$1, representing a wide spread of N612/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $66.43 million, representing a 21% decrease compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the Naira depreciated against dollar in the parallel forex market, where forex is unofficially traded, with the exchange rate quoted at N1,655/$1, reflecting a 3.93% decrease from the N1,590 rate it closed at the previous day.  (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

