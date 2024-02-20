Naira depreciates by 3.78% at the NAFEM Window

February 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira weakened against the US dollar on February 19, 2024, reaching an intra-day high of N1,712.

The domestic currency depreciated by 3.78% to close at N1,598.54 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N60.58 drop or a 3.78% decrease in the local currency compared to the N1,537.96 closed on Friday.

The intraday high recorded a record high of N1712/$1, while the intraday low was N1100/$1, representing a wide spread of N612/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $66.43 million, representing a 21% decrease compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the Naira depreciated against dollar in the parallel forex market, where forex is unofficially traded, with the exchange rate quoted at N1,655/$1, reflecting a 3.93% decrease from the N1,590 rate it closed at the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).