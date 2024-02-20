Kaduna Police arrests four for alleged armed robbery

February 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested four suspects over alleged armed robbery in the state.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan, revealed this to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday, saying the suspects allegedly terrorized some communities in the state.

According to him, the suspects robbed innocent citizens of motorcycles and other valuables along Ado Gwaron in Mahuta community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

He listed the suspects to include Bashir Kabir; Suraka Usman, Ibrahim Abubakar and Buhari Abdullahi.

Hassan said the police recovered five vehicle number plates, spare parts and new SIM cards from the suspects.

The Command, according to him, recorded significant feats sequel to proactive measures adopted by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Ali.

He called on residents of the state to provide credible information to the Police on suspicious persons and movements to enable it to protect lives and property.

The PPRO said the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation.(www.naija247news.com).