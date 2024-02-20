Menu
Kaduna Police arrests four for alleged armed robbery

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested four suspects over alleged armed robbery in the state.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan, revealed this to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday, saying the suspects allegedly terrorized some communities in the state.

According to him, the suspects robbed innocent citizens of motorcycles and other valuables along Ado Gwaron in Mahuta community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

He listed the suspects to include Bashir Kabir; Suraka Usman, Ibrahim Abubakar and Buhari Abdullahi.

Hassan said the police recovered five vehicle number plates, spare parts and new SIM cards from the suspects.

The Command, according to him, recorded significant feats sequel to proactive measures adopted by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Ali.

He called on residents of the state to provide credible information to the Police on suspicious persons and movements to enable it to protect lives and property.

The PPRO said the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

