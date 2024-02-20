IPOB Cautions Igbos Against Protests in South-East

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Emma Powerful, spokesperson for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), residents of the South-East region, particularly Ndigbo, were cautioned against participating in protests against the current economic challenges in Nigeria. Emma Powerful attributed the prevailing poverty in the country to injustices committed against the Igbo during and after the war.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He advised the Igbo community against joining any protests related to hunger in the country and warned against the organization of such events in Biafraland by any Nigerian agent. Powerful emphasized the historical injustices faced by the Igbo, including abuse, intimidation, violence, and denial of voting rights during elections, leading to the present economic hardships.

Powerful urged Ndigbo to refrain from engaging in protests against the economic challenges, emphasizing that the hardship is a consequence of the crimes committed against them from 1967 to 1970 and beyond. He expressed the view that the current economic difficulties are part of the divine retribution for the injustices suffered.

Acknowledging the impact of economic policies on the Igbo, he assured that, guided by Eze Chukwu Okike Abiama, they would overcome the imposed economic hardships. Powerful urged those inclined to organize protests for Nigeria’s economic challenges to do so in other regions, emphasizing the pressing issues of insecurity, kidnappings, and killings in the South-East. He warned that the IPOB’s intelligence unit would be vigilant against any attempts to destabilize the region through protests and affirmed that ESN (Eastern Security Network) is prepared to confront such actions.