Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

IPOB Cautions Igbos Against Protests in South-East

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Emma Powerful, spokesperson for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), residents of the South-East region, particularly Ndigbo, were cautioned against participating in protests against the current economic challenges in Nigeria. Emma Powerful attributed the prevailing poverty in the country to injustices committed against the Igbo during and after the war.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He advised the Igbo community against joining any protests related to hunger in the country and warned against the organization of such events in Biafraland by any Nigerian agent. Powerful emphasized the historical injustices faced by the Igbo, including abuse, intimidation, violence, and denial of voting rights during elections, leading to the present economic hardships.

Powerful urged Ndigbo to refrain from engaging in protests against the economic challenges, emphasizing that the hardship is a consequence of the crimes committed against them from 1967 to 1970 and beyond. He expressed the view that the current economic difficulties are part of the divine retribution for the injustices suffered.

Acknowledging the impact of economic policies on the Igbo, he assured that, guided by Eze Chukwu Okike Abiama, they would overcome the imposed economic hardships. Powerful urged those inclined to organize protests for Nigeria’s economic challenges to do so in other regions, emphasizing the pressing issues of insecurity, kidnappings, and killings in the South-East. He warned that the IPOB’s intelligence unit would be vigilant against any attempts to destabilize the region through protests and affirmed that ESN (Eastern Security Network) is prepared to confront such actions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bulls and Bears Clash: Mixed Performance in Nigerian Stock Exchange
Next article
UK-Based Nigerian Cosmetic Doctor Faces Tribunal Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Hits 1.64 mbpd in January 2024, Boosted by Terminal Increases

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
In January 2024, Nigeria's crude oil production, including condensates,...

IMF Supports Tinubu’s Reforms, Flags Nigeria’s Hydrocarbon Dependency

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
IMF Concludes Post Financing Assessment with Nigeria, Highlights Policy...

Nigerian Govt Uncovers 32 Food Smuggling Routes VP Shettima Reveals

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
"VP Shettima Reveals 32 Smuggling Routes Uncovered for Food...

Is Federalism Dead? By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The title and the name of the Constitution on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Hits 1.64 mbpd in January 2024, Boosted by Terminal Increases

Top Stories 0
In January 2024, Nigeria's crude oil production, including condensates,...

IMF Supports Tinubu’s Reforms, Flags Nigeria’s Hydrocarbon Dependency

Analysis 0
IMF Concludes Post Financing Assessment with Nigeria, Highlights Policy...

Nigerian Govt Uncovers 32 Food Smuggling Routes VP Shettima Reveals

Election Views 0
"VP Shettima Reveals 32 Smuggling Routes Uncovered for Food...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com