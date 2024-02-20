Menu
IMF Supports Tinubu's Reforms, Flags Nigeria's Hydrocarbon Dependency

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

IMF Concludes Post Financing Assessment with Nigeria, Highlights Policy Reforms and Challenges

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board concluded its Post Financing Assessment (PFA) with Nigeria on January 12, 2024, endorsing the Staff Appraisal on a lapse-of-time basis. Nigeria’s ability to repay the Fund is considered adequate. President Tinubu has implemented significant structural reforms, including removing fuel subsidies and unifying official foreign exchange windows.

In response to challenges, the government appointed a Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee to propose measures for boosting domestic revenue to support investments in infrastructure, health, and education. To mitigate the impact of rising inflation, the government released cereals from the grain reserve, provided subsidized fertilizer to farmers, capped retail fuel and electricity prices, implemented a civil service wage award, and suspended the VAT on diesel.

Although Nigeria swiftly emerged from the Covid-19 recession, growth is impeded by reliance on the hydrocarbon economy, leading to challenges in revenue collection and public investment. Security concerns in the northern part of the country continue to affect agriculture and food security, with an estimated 25 million people (13% of the population) facing food insecurity. The poverty rate was 37% in 2022.

The projected growth for 2023 is 2.9%, increasing to 3% in 2024, contingent on better control of theft in hydrocarbon performance. The IMF suggests that with a comprehensive reform agenda, the medium-term outlook could significantly improve. Inflation reached 27% year-on-year in October, and the current account registered a surplus in the first half of 2023. However, gross international reserves reported by the Central Bank of Nigeria declined to $33 billion in October.

The IMF Executive Board acknowledges Nigeria’s efforts in addressing structural issues and policy reforms, such as fuel subsidy removal and unification of exchange rates. The focus on price stability by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is welcomed, and efforts toward domestic revenue mobilization are deemed ambitious and necessary. However, the challenging external environment, limited fiscal space, and high poverty rates require ongoing attention.

The CBN’s commitment to monetary tightening, actions to mop up excess liquidity, and exploring options to strengthen Nigeria’s reserve position are seen as positive steps. Settling overdue dollar obligations will enhance confidence in the central bank and the naira. The IMF recommends sharing comprehensive information on Nigeria’s reserves to facilitate a thorough assessment of the external situation.

The government’s emphasis on revenue mobilization, digitalization, and reducing the overall deficit in 2024 is viewed positively by the IMF. Temporary and targeted support for the most vulnerable is recommended amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The IMF suggests phasing out costly fuel and electricity subsidies that do not effectively reach those in need. The staff assesses that Nigeria’s capacity to repay the Fund is adequate under the baseline, with policy intentions well-placed to address potential downside scenarios. In case of difficult trade-offs between urgent humanitarian needs and debt service, the IMF advises aggressive monetary tightening, fiscal adjustment, and support from development partners to restore macroeconomic stability.

Godwin Okafor
