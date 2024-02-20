Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Hardship: PDP Backs Own Governors, Says Tinubu Surprised

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 20,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the federal government for attacking governors elected on PDP platform for speaking out against the failures of President Bola Tinubu and the APC government which have plunged Nigerians into excruciating suffering.

The PDP restated that APC and Tinubu’s administration are responsible for the current biting economic hardship and surging wave of insecurity across the country, adding that they are “completely overwhelmed and lack the capacity and competence to lead a nation like Nigeria.”

PDP governors have, for the past week, been locked in a back and forth with the federal government and APC leadership over the hardship in the country. While the governors asked Tinubu and the APC-led government to resign if they are overwhelmed by the job, the latter lambasted the governors for not living up to their responsibilities.

Joining the heated debate, PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said “By seeking to allocate President Tinubu’s statutory duties to State Governors, the APC has unambiguously admitted that it foisted on Nigerians an incompetent President who cannot guarantee security and whose administration has devastated our national economy resulting in extreme hunger, hopelessness and desperation as evident in the protests, agitation and rising spate of suicide across the country.

“Every Nigerian is lamenting the terrible situation which President Tinubu’s ill-informed and ill-implemented policies have brought upon the nation.

President Tinubu is directly in charge of security and the national economic policies including administration of petroleum resources as Minister of Petroleum Affairs; other national revenues and cannot transfer his incompetence and failure to other Tiers of Government which have no control over national security, fiscal and monetary policies, which mismanagement by President Tinubu’s government has crippled our economy.

Moreover, State Governors have no control over the pervading corruption and continuing monumental treasury-looting under President Tinubu who has failed to take concrete measures to curb the malaise.

It is an assault on the sensibility of Nigerians that instead of charging the government it formed to live up to its billings, the APC is seeking a sordid and depraved approach to divert public attention from its failures.

“From its diversionary statement, it is clear that the APC is jittery and afraid that it has been exposed following revelations and reports in the public space that its leaders are involved in multiple scams and fraudulent deals through which they continue to siphon funds meant for the wellbeing of the people resulting in the unbearable hardship being experienced by Nigerians today.

PDP added that the complicity of the APC leaders informs why they have remained silent in the face of the incompetence, monumental treasury-looting and corruption in the Tinubu administration.

“Our Party counsels President Tinubu and the APC to face their self-inflicted woes and heed the patriotic call of the PDP governors who are providing quality leadership with life-enhancing projects and programmes in their various States in line with the people-oriented manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP..(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Capital Inflows Decrease by 26% in 2023
Next article
Federal Government Plans Biometric Gates Installation at International Airports
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 2 students, Driver, Six Others In Kogi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have...

“EU to Invest €37 Million in Nigeria’s Power Sector, Boosting Energy Infrastructure”

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The European Union (EU) is planning...

Baba, Musa Dump PDP For APC In Kwara

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 20,2024. Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Kwara...

Federal Government Plans Biometric Gates Installation at International Airports

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government is set to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 2 students, Driver, Six Others In Kogi

Security News 0
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have...

“EU to Invest €37 Million in Nigeria’s Power Sector, Boosting Energy Infrastructure”

Renewable Energy 0
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The European Union (EU) is planning...

Baba, Musa Dump PDP For APC In Kwara

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 20,2024. Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Kwara...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com