Guinea’s Junta Dissolves Government, Promises New Administration

Guinea’s junta, the self-appointed military leaders, have announced the dissolution of the government and declared plans to establish a new administration, as conveyed by the presidency’s secretary general in a video statement on Monday. Since the September 2021 coup, the West African nation has been under military control, prompting regional pressure from ECOWAS to organize elections and restore civilian governance.

In an unexpected move, the presidency’s secretary general, Amara Camara, revealed the dissolution of the government in a pre-recorded video shared on social media channels. While no specific reason was provided for this action, Camara stated that directors of cabinet, secretary generals, and their deputies would oversee affairs until the formation of a new government.

The implications of this dissolution will hinge on the policies and direction adopted by the incoming government.