Fidelity Bank extends Onyeali-Ikpe’s employment as CEO

February 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced its Board of Directors’ decision to extend the employment contract of its GMD/CEO, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, from 2024 to 2026.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) seen by Nairametrics.

The statement signed by Ezinwa Unuigboje, the Company Secretary noted that the decision was taken at the Board meeting on February 12, 2024.

It added that the extension is in furtherance of the Bank’s strategic objectives and premised on Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s sterling performance since the assumption of office on January 1, 2021.

The statement reads:

The Board noted that it is confident that the Bank’s performance will continue its upward trajectory under Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership and looks forward to working closely with her and the Executive Management Team on execution of various strategic initiatives including international expansion.(www.naija247news.com).