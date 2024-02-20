Federal Government Plans Biometric Gates Installation at International Airports

February 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government is set to implement biometric clearance gates at Nigeria’s international airports, with the installation expected to be completed by March 2024. The initiative aims to streamline clearance services for passengers entering the country through airports such as Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport, and Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

During an inspection visit to Abuja International Airport, Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo revealed that Lagos would receive 17 gates, Abuja 10, while Port Harcourt and Kano would each have five, and Enugu four. Tunji-Ojo emphasized that these facilities would significantly enhance the management of international passengers in the country, describing them as a game-changer for efficiency.

He highlighted the importance of the Nigeria Immigration Service’s role in national security, noting that the new gates align with global standards and President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to deliver quality services to Nigerians. Tunji-Ojo stressed that the increased number of gates would expedite passenger clearance, with each passenger expected to clear in approximately 30 seconds, thereby minimizing delays.

The installation of biometric gates is expected to address the frequent delays experienced by passengers at Nigerian airports, providing both efficient service and an added layer of security to the nation’s border control system.(www.naija247news.com).