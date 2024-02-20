“EU to Invest €37 Million in Nigeria’s Power Sector, Boosting Energy Infrastructure”

February 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The European Union (EU) is planning to invest €37 million in Nigeria’s power sector, adding to the €200 million it has already invested since 2008. EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, revealed this during a meeting with Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, accompanied by EU’s new Head of Cooperation, Mr. De Luca Massimo, and Programme Manager on Energy, Mr. Godfrey Ogbemudia.

Isopi discussed various intervention programs in the power sector, including support for small hydro power, solar for healthcare facilities, rural electrification with mini-grids, and circular economy projects. These initiatives are set to commence this year, with two projects funded by the EU slated for launch on March 26.

Expressing gratitude for EU’s support, Minister Adelabu highlighted the need for more assistance to tackle the sector’s challenges, particularly addressing liquidity issues and implementing cost reflective tariffs for sustainability. He emphasized the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the EU in advancing the country’s power sector, acknowledging the significant contribution of over €200 million in grants towards various projects.(www.naija247news.com).