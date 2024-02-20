Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe: Leading Fidelity Bank to New Heights

Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, OON, serves as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading financial institution boasting a client base of approximately 9 million customers. Joining Fidelity Bank in 2015 as an Executive Director, she ascended to the role of Managing Director/CEO in January 2021, marking a historic milestone as the first female MD/CEO in the bank’s history.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

With a distinguished educational background from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and King’s College London, where she obtained Bachelor and Master of Law degrees respectively, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe has continually enriched her expertise through executive training programs at renowned institutions such as Harvard Business School, INSEAD, and London Business School, culminating in a Diploma in Organizational Leadership from Oxford University. Her commitment to excellence has been recognized with an honorary doctorate degree in Business Administration from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the prestigious national award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) bestowed by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2023.

With over 32 years of banking experience across prominent institutions including Citizens International Bank, Zenith Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe has been a driving force in structuring complex transactions across diverse sectors such as Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, and Aviation. Her leadership at Fidelity Bank has been instrumental in achieving remarkable growth, evidenced by the bank’s impressive increase in Profit Before Tax from N25.22bn in FY 2021 to N122bn in FY 2023.

Under her guidance, Fidelity Bank has expanded its footprint to high-growth international markets, securing approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria for operations in the United Kingdom through the acquisition of Fidelity Bank UK Limited. Driven by a passion for innovation, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe has introduced pioneering products like PayGate Plus, an online platform facilitating seamless payments for businesses.

Recognizing the vital role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in economic development, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe has positioned Fidelity Bank as a key supporter of SMEs through initiatives like the Fidelity International Trade & Creative Connect (FITCC), fostering global connections for exporters and stakeholders. The success of FITCC events in both the UK and the USA underscores her commitment to driving impactful change on a global scale.

In addition to her professional achievements, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe is dedicated to corporate social responsibility, exemplified by the launch of The Fidelity Food Bank, providing essential support to communities across Nigeria. Her exceptional leadership has earned commendations from industry peers and numerous accolades for Fidelity Bank, including recognition as Best Commercial Banking Brand in Nigeria and Best Private Bank in Nigeria.

Beyond her role at Fidelity Bank, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe contributes her expertise to various committees and organizations, demonstrating her commitment to advancing financial literacy and industry standards. Together with her husband, Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe, she embodies a shared commitment to excellence and visionary leadership, driving positive change within the banking sector and beyond.