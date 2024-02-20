Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Democratic Republic of Congo PM Lukonde resigns, presidency says

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

KINSHASA, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s prime minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, resigned on Tuesday, triggering the dissolution of his government, the presidency said in a statement.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The prime minister tendered his resignation to President Felix Tshisekedi eight days after the validation of his mandate as a national deputy. He will now join parliament as a member of the assembly.

“The resignation has been accepted. However, the president has asked (Lukonde’s) government to continue handling current affairs” until a new government is formed, the presidency said in another statement later on Tuesday.

It did not specify Lukonde’s reasons for resigning.

Lukonde was appointed premier of the mineral-rich central African country in February 2021.
After he was re-elected in December, Tshisekedi named a representative to identify a majority coalition within the National Assembly with a view to forming the next government.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US to impose ‘major sanctions’ on Russia over Navalny death
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

US to impose ‘major sanctions’ on Russia over Navalny death

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. will announce...

US blocks ceasefire call with third UN veto in Israel-Hamas war

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States...

South Africa asks World Court to find Israeli occupation illegal

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
By Stephanie van den Berg THE HAGUE, Feb 20 (Reuters)...

Guinea’s Junta Dissolves Government, Promises New Administration

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Guinea's junta, the self-appointed military leaders, have announced the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

US to impose ‘major sanctions’ on Russia over Navalny death

Geopolitics 0
WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. will announce...

US blocks ceasefire call with third UN veto in Israel-Hamas war

Geopolitics 0
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States...

South Africa asks World Court to find Israeli occupation illegal

Geopolitics 0
By Stephanie van den Berg THE HAGUE, Feb 20 (Reuters)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com