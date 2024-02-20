Menu
Search
Subscribe
Industrial Inflation

Cement Manufacturers Slash Price to N7,000 Per 50kg Following Govt Intervention

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Cement producers have agreed to reduce prices to between N7,000 and N8,000 per 50kg nationwide, following a meeting chaired by David Umahi, Minister of Works, attended by officials from the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, including Doris Uzoka-Anite, in Abuja. Efforts were made to understand the reasons behind the sudden price hike.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The manufacturers pledged to lower prices further once the government fulfills its interventions. BUA Industries plans to introduce 6 million tons of cement to stabilize prices, while the government aims to facilitate the entry of six new manufacturers into the market.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Students Shun UK Universities Over Migration Policy
Next article
Stock market declines by 3.15% as MTN, Dangote Cement shed weight
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 2 students, Driver, Six Others In Kogi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have...

“EU to Invest €37 Million in Nigeria’s Power Sector, Boosting Energy Infrastructure”

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The European Union (EU) is planning...

Baba, Musa Dump PDP For APC In Kwara

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 20,2024. Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Kwara...

Federal Government Plans Biometric Gates Installation at International Airports

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government is set to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 2 students, Driver, Six Others In Kogi

Security News 0
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have...

“EU to Invest €37 Million in Nigeria’s Power Sector, Boosting Energy Infrastructure”

Renewable Energy 0
February 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The European Union (EU) is planning...

Baba, Musa Dump PDP For APC In Kwara

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 20,2024. Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Kwara...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com