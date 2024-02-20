Cement Manufacturers Slash Price to N7,000 Per 50kg Following Govt Intervention

Cement producers have agreed to reduce prices to between N7,000 and N8,000 per 50kg nationwide, following a meeting chaired by David Umahi, Minister of Works, attended by officials from the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, including Doris Uzoka-Anite, in Abuja. Efforts were made to understand the reasons behind the sudden price hike.

The manufacturers pledged to lower prices further once the government fulfills its interventions. BUA Industries plans to introduce 6 million tons of cement to stabilize prices, while the government aims to facilitate the entry of six new manufacturers into the market.