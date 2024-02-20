Bulls and Bears Clash: Mixed Performance in Nigerian Stock Exchange

The Nigerian Stock Exchange witnessed a mixed performance on February 20, 2024, as some stocks surged while others faced declines. Atlass Portfolios Limited, a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, released its Daily Price List & Market Summary Report, detailing the day’s trading activities.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Several prominent stocks experienced notable movements:

– **Access Corporation (ACCESSCORP)** saw a slight decrease of 1.33%, closing at ₦22.20.

– **Dangote Cement (DANGCEM)** maintained stability, closing at ₦686.70 with no significant change.

– **MTN Nigeria (MTNN)** remained unchanged at ₦247.50.

– **Guinness Nigeria (GUINNESS)** experienced a decline of 6.42%, closing at ₦51.00.

– **Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK)** saw a marginal decrease of 0.14%, closing at ₦35.65.

However, some stocks experienced positive movements:

– **Atlass Portfolios Limited (ABBEYBDS)** remained stable at ₦2.44.

– **Airtel Africa (AIRTELAFRI)** maintained its position at ₦2,200.00.

– **Nestle Nigeria (NESTLE)** remained stable at ₦1,100.00.

– **Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SEPLAT)** recorded an increase, closing at ₦3,370.00.

Overall, the market displayed a mix of stability and volatility, reflecting various factors influencing investor sentiment. Economic indicators and company-specific developments are expected to continue shaping market dynamics in the coming days.