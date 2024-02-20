Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Bulls and Bears Clash: Mixed Performance in Nigerian Stock Exchange

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Nigerian Stock Exchange witnessed a mixed performance on February 20, 2024, as some stocks surged while others faced declines. Atlass Portfolios Limited, a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, released its Daily Price List & Market Summary Report, detailing the day’s trading activities.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Several prominent stocks experienced notable movements:

– **Access Corporation (ACCESSCORP)** saw a slight decrease of 1.33%, closing at ₦22.20.
– **Dangote Cement (DANGCEM)** maintained stability, closing at ₦686.70 with no significant change.
– **MTN Nigeria (MTNN)** remained unchanged at ₦247.50.
– **Guinness Nigeria (GUINNESS)** experienced a decline of 6.42%, closing at ₦51.00.
– **Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK)** saw a marginal decrease of 0.14%, closing at ₦35.65.

However, some stocks experienced positive movements:

– **Atlass Portfolios Limited (ABBEYBDS)** remained stable at ₦2.44.
– **Airtel Africa (AIRTELAFRI)** maintained its position at ₦2,200.00.
– **Nestle Nigeria (NESTLE)** remained stable at ₦1,100.00.
– **Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SEPLAT)** recorded an increase, closing at ₦3,370.00.

Overall, the market displayed a mix of stability and volatility, reflecting various factors influencing investor sentiment. Economic indicators and company-specific developments are expected to continue shaping market dynamics in the coming days.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe: Leading Fidelity Bank to New Heights
Next article
IPOB Cautions Igbos Against Protests in South-East
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Hits 1.64 mbpd in January 2024, Boosted by Terminal Increases

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
In January 2024, Nigeria's crude oil production, including condensates,...

IMF Supports Tinubu’s Reforms, Flags Nigeria’s Hydrocarbon Dependency

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
IMF Concludes Post Financing Assessment with Nigeria, Highlights Policy...

Nigerian Govt Uncovers 32 Food Smuggling Routes VP Shettima Reveals

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
"VP Shettima Reveals 32 Smuggling Routes Uncovered for Food...

Is Federalism Dead? By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The title and the name of the Constitution on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Hits 1.64 mbpd in January 2024, Boosted by Terminal Increases

Top Stories 0
In January 2024, Nigeria's crude oil production, including condensates,...

IMF Supports Tinubu’s Reforms, Flags Nigeria’s Hydrocarbon Dependency

Analysis 0
IMF Concludes Post Financing Assessment with Nigeria, Highlights Policy...

Nigerian Govt Uncovers 32 Food Smuggling Routes VP Shettima Reveals

Election Views 0
"VP Shettima Reveals 32 Smuggling Routes Uncovered for Food...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com