Politics & Govt News

Baba, Musa Dump PDP For APC In Kwara

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 20,2024.

Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Kwara North, Hon. Abubakar Suka Baba and Abubakar Musa a.k.a Biology have officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Baba, a former deputy speaker in the state House of Assembly and Musa, a former state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers and PDP  House of Representatives’ candidate during the 2019 general elections made public their defection to APC at a colourful ceremony in Kaiama, headquarters of Kaiama local government area.

The state chairman of APC, Prince Sunday Fagbemi and other officials of the party welcomed the two grassroot politicians into the fold of the ruling party.

The chairman of Alliance for Sustainable Kwara (ASK), Malam Razaq Lawal and some members of the association also joined the APC chairman in receiving Baba and Musa into the party.

In their separate remarks, Baba and Musa said they were motivated to join APC because of the noticable infrastructure development that has taken place in Kwara north since the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq came on board in 2019.

They noted that the APC administration has brought hope to the hitherto neglected people of Kwara north,”as our area is now getting its fair share of infrastructure while our people are also being appointed into key positions of authority.”

The state APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi while welcoming the two former PDP chiefs assured them of equal treatment with old members, saying that APC is big enough to accommodate all well meaning politicians from every part of the state.

Fagbemi thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for implementing people- oriented policies and programmes which have continued to attract more prominent politicians from the opposition parties to the ruling APC.(www.naija247news.com)

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
